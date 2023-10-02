ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Inspira officially adds Salem Medical Center ASC

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has officially integrated Salem (N.J.) Medical Center into its health system, according to an Oct. 2 report from NJBiz.

Inspira announced the addition of Salem's hospital building, ASC and physician offices in December. Salem's integration was originally expected to take two years, but it was completed less than 12 months later on Oct. 1. 

Salem's 350 employees and 225 medical staffers will merge with Inspira's 1,200 medical staffers and 7,000 employees. 

As part of the integration, Salem's hospital has been rebranded as Inspira Medical Center Mannington, effective immediately. Its services include bariatric, behavioral and mental health, cardiology, emergency, gastroenterology, orthopedics, surgical services, urology and wound care.

