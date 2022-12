Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has added Salem (N.J.) Medical Center to its healthcare system, according to a Dec. 16 report from CBS News.

Through the addition, Inspira has obtained Salem's ASC, along with its hospital building. The transition is expected to take one year, and all of Salem's current staff will be maintained, according to the report.

The New Jersey Joint Budget Committee has given $25 million to Inspira to update Salem's benefits to patients, staff and the community.