Inspira Health cuts ribbon on Salem Medical Center ASC

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health held a ribbon-cutting on Jan. 20 to add the Salem (N.J.) Medical Center and its affiliated hospital building and ASC to its network, according to a Jan. 20 report from NJ.com.

Inspira announced the addition of Salem Medical Center in December. Salem Medical Center will maintain its same name and staff.

Salem's full integration into Inspira Health is expected to take two years.

Several state and local officials and Inspira Health senior leaders attended the ribbon cutting event.