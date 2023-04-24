How long has USPI been on top?

United Surgical Partners International is an ASC powerhouse. With more than 442 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals across 35 states, it is the largest network in the country.

And the company's growth will likely continue: USPI will pump $250 million into ASC mergers and acquisitions and plans to have more than 600 ASCs by 2025.

But USPI has not always been the largest ASC chain. Until 2019, AmSurg, Envision's ASC chain, was the largest in the country.

In 2018, AmSurg had 261 ASCs, with USPI trailing with 255. By 2019, however, AmSurg had 258 and USPI had 310.

In 2021, USPI secured its role as the largest ASC chain with its $1.2 billion acquisition of SurgCenter Development and its 92 ASCs.

AmSurg is now the third-largest ASC company, with SCA Health, formerly Surgical Care Affiliates, coming in second with 320 ASCs in 2022.