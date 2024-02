HCA Healthcare's ASC business Surgery Ventures has made major moves in the first two months of 2024.

In February, Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif.

In January, Surgery Ventures acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs. The company now manages the day-to-day operations of each ASC.

Surgery Ventures operates and jointly owns more than 150 surgery centers in 16 states.