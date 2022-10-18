CVS Health: 6 moves in 30 days 

Here are six moves from CVS Health since Sept. 21:

1. CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston.

2. CVS Health is in exclusive talks to buy Cano Health, according to Bloomberg.

3. As of Oct. 13, CVS Health has marked down prices on its brand of tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups by 25 percent.

4. An appellate court reversed lower court dismissals of two lawsuits that have been filed against CVS and Walmart, which accuse the retail pharmacy chains of selling homeopathic products that have no clinical benefit next to drugs that do work.

5. CVS and Walmart have settled for $147.5 million in West Virginia lawsuits that accused the companies of oversupplying opioids, Patrick Morrisey, the state's attorney general, said in a Sept. 20 news conference.

6. CVS Health will partner with three historically Black colleges and universities to sponsor more diversity in the supply chain industry.