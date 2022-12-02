Here are the biggest ASC deals in November:

1. A joint venture between AEW Capital Management and Flagship Healthcare Trust has acquired eight ASCs across seven states. The acquisition includes 145,561 square feet of ASC space in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida.

2. An office and medical park in Wayne, N.J., was sold for $22.25 million. The property, Oak Hill Park, is 122,600 square feet.

3. Surgery Partners snagged an $800 million equity offering. Bain Capital Private Equity, the company's investment partner, participated with $225 million of the raise.

4. Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million.

5. A 34,519-square-foot medical office building in Brunswick, Ohio, was sold to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $10.7 million.