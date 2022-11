An office and medical park in Wayne, N.J., was sold for $22.25 million, roi-nj.com reported Nov. 28.

The property, Oak Hill Park, is 122,600 square feet.

Forty-two percent of the property's tenants are medical, roi-nj.com reported. Its practices provide services including pediatrics, foot and ankle treatments, neurology, spine orthopedics, dentistry and plastic surgery.