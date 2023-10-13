ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

ASC activity heats up in the Northeast

Riz Hatton -  

Here are three moves regarding Northeastern ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 28: 

1. A 37,854-square-foot ASC and outpatient medical building in Torrington, Conn., has been acquired by Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon.

2. Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has officially integrated Salem (N.J.) Medical Center into its health system. Inspira announced the addition of Salem's hospital building, ASC and physician offices in December.

3. UnitedHealth Group is looking to take a majority ownership stake in Guilford (Conn.) Surgery Center.

