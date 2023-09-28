UnitedHealth wants majority share in physician-owned surgery center

UnitedHealth Group is looking to take a majority ownership stake in Guilford (Conn.) Surgery Center, Hartford Business reported Sept. 28.

The surgery center sold a 49 percent non-controlling interest to Surgical Care Affiliates, which is part of UnitedHealth's Optum division, in 2022. Now, the surgery center is seeking permission from state regulators to sell an additional stake to SCA and UnitedHealth to give them 58 percent controlling interest.

Twenty-three physicians have ownership interest in Guilford Surgery Center, the report said. SCA said in its application that majority acquisition would "improve health equity and the quality, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness of outpatient surgical care in the area."

The surgery center covers multiple specialties, including orthopedics, ENT and ophthalmology. SCA said it wouldn't reduce or cut any subspecialties if it gains majority ownership.