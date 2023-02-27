Amazon, USPI & Optum: 4 biggest ASC deals in February 

Here are the four biggest deals in February that ASCs need to know:

1. Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of primary care company One Medical. The acquisition will give Amazon access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar physician offices along with roughly 815,000 One Medical members.

2. UnitedHealth Group, parent company of Optum, closed a multimillion-dollar deal to acquire home health and hospice company LHC Group. LHC Group has 29,000 employees in 37 states that will join UnitedHealth Group's Optum as part of the acquisition.

3. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International expanded its partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to develop additional ASCs. Under the new development agreement, USPI will work with Providence to boost quality and cost-effectiveness among several existing multispecialty ASCs in California and Washington.

4. CVS Health confirmed it will acquire primary care company Oak Street Health in an all-cash deal worth $10.6 billion. Some ASC leaders are worried the deal will accelerate healthcare consolidation.