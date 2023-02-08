CVS Health's $10.6B primary care acquisition: What ASCs need to know 

CVS Health confirmed it will acquire primary care company Oak Street Health in an all-cash deal worth $10.6 billion.

Here are four things ASCs need to know:

1. Chicago-based Oak Street Health manages a value-based primary care network with more than 160 clinics in 21 states.

2. By 2026, the company expects to have more than 300 locations.

3. The deal is expected to close this year and will be CVS' second multibillion-dollar purchase in the last seven months; in September, it unveiled plans to acquire home health network Signify Health for $8 billion in September.

4. The acquisition could also tie in with CVS's Aetna, and Oak Street Health has approximately 159,000 patients under value-based care arrangements.