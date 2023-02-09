USPI, Providence expand partnership

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International expanded its partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to develop additional ASCs.

USPI and Providence initially partnered in 2004 on five joint venture ASCs, and built two more last year. Under the new development agreement, USPI will work with Providence to boost quality and cost-effectiveness among several existing multispecialty ASCs in California and Washington.

The partners also plan to develop additional joint venture ASCs in the Western U.S., and USPI will provide management services for the centers.

"We are looking forward to working closely with Providence and building on our longstanding, successful partnership to bring patient-centered, high-quality care to more communities across the U.S.," said Brett Brodnax, president and CEO of USPI, in a news release.

USPI has more than 465 facilities in the U.S. and is part of Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas.