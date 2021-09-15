6 private equity deals to know

Physician practice deals heated up in the first half of the year; private equity firms were the buyer in 63 percent of the second-quarter deals.

Here are six private equity deals involving ASCs:

1. PartnerCare, a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, affiliated with MidSouth Pain Treatment Center.

2. Wabash, Ind.-based Midwest Eye Consultants entered a partnership with New York City-based private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners to fund the eye group's continued growth.

3. A private equity group purchased a medical office building housing the Kingwood (Texas) Endoscopy Center for $5.7 million.

4. Private equity-backed, Oceanside, N.Y.-based OCLI Vision added Philadelphia-based Keystone Eye Associates to its network.

5. Private equity-backed Vision Innovation Partners acquired Northeastern Eye Institute.

6. Private equity firm IRA Capital acquired the Genesis Center for Digestive Health in Bettendorf, Iowa.