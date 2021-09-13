Midwest Eye Consultants gets PE investment

Wabash, Ind.-based Midwest Eye Consultants has entered a partnership with New York City-based private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners to fund the eye group's continued growth, the firm said Sept. 13.

Midwest Eye Consultants provides management services to optometry and ophthalmology practices throughout Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Their practices provide primary care, surgical services, LASIK and prescription eyewear, among other services.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.