Midwest Eye Consultants gets PE investment

Ariana Portalatin -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Wabash, Ind.-based Midwest Eye Consultants has entered a partnership with New York City-based private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners to fund the eye group's continued growth, the firm said Sept. 13.

Midwest Eye Consultants provides management services to optometry and ophthalmology practices throughout Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Their practices provide primary care, surgical services, LASIK and prescription eyewear, among other services.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast