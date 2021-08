Oceanside, N.Y.-based OCLI Vision has added Philadelphia-based Keystone Eye Associates to its network.

Keystone Eye Associates joins the ophthalmology group with its team of four ophthalmologists and one optometrist, according to an Aug. 26 news release.

OCLI is managed by Spectrum Vision Partners, a private equity-backed ophthalmology organization serving ophthalmology groups and surgery centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.