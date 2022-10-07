5 biggest ASC deals in Q3

Here are the biggest deals in the third quarter of 2022 that ASC leaders need to know:

1. CVS Health entered a deal to acquire home health company Signify Health for $8 billion, a move that marks the company's efforts to expand its value-based care offerings. Signify's value-based provider network includes 50 health plan clients and members and has focused on value-based care offerings since it acquired Caravan Health in March 2022.

2. Amazon said it would acquire virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical in a cash deal valued at $3.9 billion. The deal will combine One Medical's technology and team with Amazon to offer more convenient and affordable healthcare in-person and virtually.

3. UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum, which owns and operates ASC management company Surgical Care Affiliates, acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold reportedly for around $2 billion. Optum has yet to confirm the terms of the deal.

4. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare now owns 100 percent of United Surgical Partners International's voting shares. It acquired the ASC chain for $406 million.

5. HCA Healthcare has expanded its network of 153 ASCs by acquiring interest in Performance Health Surgery Center in Fort Myers (Fla.) along with five physician partners. Performance Health Surgery Center is 14,910 square feet, with four operating rooms and state-of-the-art equipment for minimally invasive outpatient procedures.