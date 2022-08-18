HCA acquires Performance Health Surgery Center with 5 physician partners

HCA Healthcare has expanded its network of 153 ASCs by acquiring interest in Performance Health Surgery Center in Fort Myers (Fla.) along with five physician partners.

Performance Health Surgery Center is 14,910-square-feet, with four operating rooms and state-of-the-art equipment for minimally invasive outpatient procedures, according to an Aug. 18 press release sent to Becker's. HCA Healthcare completed the acquisition July 1.

"Our team at Performance Health Surgery Center is pleased to partner with HCA Healthcare to continue providing convenient, efficient and safe outpatient care to patients in Southwest Florida," David Eichten, DO, orthopedic surgeon at Performance Health Surgery Center said in the release. "Our highly-specialized surgeons perform complex outpatient orthopedic and spine procedures, including robotic total knee replacements, by using minimally invasive techniques that result in faster recoveries and excellent patient outcomes."