Physicians Endoscopy part of 3-way joint venture acquisition of New Jersey center

North Bergen, N.J.-based Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center was acquired by Physicians Endoscopy and North Bergen-based Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy in partnership with Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center.

Physicians Endoscopy's strategic partnership with the Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy dates back to 2012, according to a Feb. 12 news release. Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center will be a second location for Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy.

The center received accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care in 2020. Partnering physicians Peter Caride, MD, Juan Gonzalez, MD, and John Sotiriadis, MD, PhD, are expected to perform more than 4,000 procedures annually.

Physicians Endoscopy partners with 60 gastroenterology ASCs, according to its website. The company was involved in another three-way joint venture in January, opening a center in Fredericksburg, Va.

