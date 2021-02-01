SightMD acquires New York ophthalmology practice

Private equity-backed SightMD acquired the ophthalmology practices of Norman Saffra, MD, the platform announced Jan. 29.

Dr. Saffra operates practices in the New York City borough of Brooklyn and in Hewlett, N.Y. Through the partnership, SightMD will add two locations and six providers to its platform.

SightMD has partnered with 40 locations and more than 85 physicians across the New York tri-state area.

Dr. Saffra has operated in the state since 1993.

"Partnering with SightMD was a natural fit, due to our shared dedication to compassionate, and state-of-the-art ophthalmic care," said Dr. Saffra. "My colleagues and I could not have found a more aligned partner."

