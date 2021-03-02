One GI closes 2nd acquisition in 4 days, expands Mississippi presence

Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI acquired Tupelo, Miss.-based Digestive Health Specialists, its second acquisition in four days, the platform announced March 2.

Formed in 1999, Digestive Health Specialists is the largest independent gastroenterology provider in Tupelo. The practice has 10 physicians and four advanced practice providers.

Michael Dragutsky, MD, One GI's chair, said: "We're excited to be joining forces with DHS and continue to extend our reach throughout our home states of Tennessee and Mississippi. DHS has an excellent clinical reputation and are a great addition to One GI. We're thrilled to continue our growth throughout Mississippi."

One GI expanded into Ohio when it acquired Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology Feb. 26.

