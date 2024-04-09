ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

3 Tenet deals totaling $2.95B+

Ariana Portalatin -  

Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, has recently closed several multi-million dollar deals.

Here are three deals that have taken place so far in 2024 amounting to more than $2.95 billion:

1. Tenet finalized an agreement in March to sell two hospitals to Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health for $550 million.

2. Tenet completed the sale of four hospitals and two ASCs in Southern California to UCI Health. 

3. The company finalized the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for $2.4 billion. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast