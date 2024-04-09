3 Tenet deals totaling $2.95B+

Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, has recently closed several multi-million dollar deals.

Here are three deals that have taken place so far in 2024 amounting to more than $2.95 billion:

1. Tenet finalized an agreement in March to sell two hospitals to Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health for $550 million.

2. Tenet completed the sale of four hospitals and two ASCs in Southern California to UCI Health.

3. The company finalized the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for $2.4 billion.