3 major deals ASCs should keep an eye on

Here are three deals from Surgery Partners, Optum and AmSurg that Becker's has reported on since May 23:

1. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has formed a strategic partnership with Dallas-based Methodist Health System, its third in 2023, following its partnerships with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Columbus-based Ohio Health earlier this year.

2. Optum, parent company of SCA Health, which has been focused on physician group acquisitions in 2023, has agreed to merge with home health and hospice provider Amedisys.

3. ASC operator and physician services company Envision has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, restructuring to deal with $7 billion in outstanding debt. Under the restructuring agreement, AmSurg will buy all ASCs held by Envision for $300 million.