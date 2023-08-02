ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Surgery Partners adds 3rd strategic health system partner

Paige Haeffele -  

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has formed a strategic partnership with Dallas-based Methodist Health System, its third in 2023, following its partnerships with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Columbus-based Ohio Health earlier this year. 

Through the partnership, Surgery Partners acquired a minority interest in and will manage three of Methodist's ASCs, according to a company earnings call Aug. 1. The company plans to expand Methodist's footprint in North Texas by acquiring and developing new ASCs.

