3 ASC deals shaping the industry

The ASC industry is slowly consolidating, and three deals in the last five years point to the different ways ASC chains are growing.

Here are the three deals:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, finalized a $1.1 billion deal in 2020 to acquire 45 ASCs from SurgCenter Development.

In 2021, USPI, the largest ASC chain in the country, entered a $1.2 billion deal to acquire SurgCenter Development's remaining centers — adding 92 ASCs in 21 states. USPI continued making strides in consolidating those 92 ASCs in 2022, which is expected to continue in 2023.

The move to acquire SurgCenter's 137 ASCs marks USPI's massive growth efforts in the last few years.

2. Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health — based in Deerfield, Ill. — acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold in 2022 for around $2 billion. Kelsey-Seybold is a multispecialty physician group with cancer and women's health centers, two ASCs and a sleep center. The group is building another ASC on a campus that will eventually have space for 82 providers.

Optum, unlike Tenet, is focusing on large physician group acquisitions.

3. Last year, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners inked a deal with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care.

The partnership will aim to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs across Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations. Through the agreement, Surgery Partners will also manage and assume ValueHealth's interest in three ASCs and four more in development.

The move illustrates the Surgery Partners' focus on value-based care and cardiology.