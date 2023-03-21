$23B+ spent on 2022 physician group deals shaping the industry

Physician group deals remained at elevated levels throughout 2022, according to VMG Health's 2023 mergers and acquisitions report released March 21.

Here are the notable deals in 2022, according to the report:

1. In February 2022, private markets firm Partners Group acquired a majority stake in Forefront Dermatology and its more than 200 clinics for $1.5 billion.

2. In June, Optum acquired Dallas-based Healthcare Associates of Texas for $300 million.

3. In July, St. Louis-based SSM Health acquired SLUCare Physician group, the academic medical practice of Saint Louis University, and its more than 600 physicians.

4. Also in July, Amazon acquired virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical for $3.9 billion.

5. In September, CVS Health acquired Signify Health and its more than 10,000 clinicians for roughly $8 billion.

6. Also in September, Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance completed its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Hybrid Value.

7. In November, VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, acquired physician practice group Summit Health in a $8.9 billion deal.

8. Also in November, CareMax closed its acquisition of the Medicare value-based care business of Steward Health Care System for $25 million, which created one of the largest independent, value-based care platforms in the country.