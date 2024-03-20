2 medical office building updates in Illinois

Here are two recent updates on medical office buildings in Illinois:

1. A building with 104,000 square feet of medical office space in Chicago was sold at auction for a little over $20 million. The medical office space is 88% leased. The building was sold to Farpoint Development.

2. Illinois-based AXSYS Capital started a fund, the AXSYS Capital Fund I, that will specialize in acquiring Midwestern medical office buildings. The fund will focus on states including Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois over a period of six to 12 months.





