ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

2 medical office building updates in Illinois

Here are two recent updates on medical office buildings in Illinois:

1. A building with 104,000 square feet of medical office space in Chicago was sold at auction for a little over $20 million. The medical office space is 88% leased. The building was sold to Farpoint Development.

2. Illinois-based AXSYS Capital started a fund, the AXSYS Capital Fund I, that will specialize in acquiring Midwestern medical office buildings. The fund will focus on states including Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois over a period of six to 12 months. 



