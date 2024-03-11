New real estate entity to focus on Midwestern medical office building acquisition

Illinois-based AXSYS Capital has started a fund, the AXSYS Capital Fund I, that will specialize in acquiring Midwestern medical office buildings, according to a March 11 report from the Commercial Property Executive.

The fund has already raised $10 million, according to the report. It will focus on states including Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri and Illinois over a period of six to 12 months.

AXSYS Capital focuses on acquiring medical facilities in the $2 million to $6 million bracket. The new fund has already purchased three properties in the second half of 2023, including two in Wisconsin and one in Illinois.

They include a 15,366-square-foot medical office building in Wentzville, Mo., and a mixed-use medical office in Germantown, Wis.