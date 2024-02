A building with 104,000 square feet of medical office space in Chicago has sold at auction for a little over $20 million, according to a Feb. 27 report from the Real Deal.

The property was last sold in 2004 for $89 million to the Principal Financial Group. The building also has 95,000 square feet of retail space, which is just 15% occupied.

The medical office space is 88% leased. The building was sold to Farpoint Development.