2 medical office building deals in New York

Here are two recent updates on medical office buildings in New York:

1. Tritec Building Company completed a $3 million expansion and renovation project on a medical office building in East Setauket, N.Y., that houses North Suffolk Cardiology. The 17,684-square-foot office space added several specialized rooms, a new CT scanner, cardiac rehabilitation facilities, patient consultation areas and staff offices.

2. Developers have planned a 90,000-square-foot medical office building at a mall in Garden City, N.Y. The project will be built-to-suit after securing a tenant. While no tenant has been signed, the facility has garnered interest from large systems, including New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, New York City-based NYU Langone Health and Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.