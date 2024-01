Tritec Building Company has completed a $3 million expansion and renovation project on a medical office building in East Setauket, N.Y., that houses North Suffolk Cardiology, according to a Jan. 4 report from Long Island Business News.

The 17,684-square-foot office space has added several specialized rooms, a new CT scanner, cardiac rehabilitation facilities, patient consultation areas and staff offices.

The renovation took place across three separate office suites.