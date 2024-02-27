Northwell, NYU expressing interest in new 90K-square-foot medical office building

Developers have planned a 90,000-square-foot medical office building at a mall in Garden City, N.Y., according to a Feb. 27 report from Long Island Business News.

The project will be built-to-suit after securing a tenant. While no tenant has been signed, the facility has garnered interest from large systems, including New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, New York City-based NYU Langone Health and Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, according to the report.

The development is the latest medical facility to open at a mall on New York's Long Island; a former Sears store in Lake Grove, N.Y., houses a 60,000-square-foot Stony Brook Medicine multispecialty outpatient facility.

NYU has other mall leases on Long Island, including a multispecialty healthcare facility in a former Sears store in Garden City and a 161,700-square-foot Lord & Taylor store in Manhasset, N.Y., that's being turned into an ASC.