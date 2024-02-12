$2.4B+ worth of healthcare deals to know

Here are five healthcare partnerships, acquisitions and mergers that ASC leaders should know, as reported by Becker's since Jan. 30:

1. Kings Row Medical Properties acquired a medical building housing MidJersey Orthopaedics with two ASCs and a physician therapy practice in Bridgewater, N.J., for $10.5 million.

2. A planned ASC in Orlando, Fla., secured $22.5 million in funding from Raleigh, N.C.-based First Citizens Bank.

3. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health finalized a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and Pacific Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Mountain Valley and Reagan Street Surgery Center in Los Alamitos.

4. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, finalized the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for $2.4 billion. Novant and USPI will also enhance their ASC partnership to increase access to care.

5. Healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired a medical office building leased by Richmond Pediatric Associates and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics in Mechanicsville, Va., for $5.4 million.