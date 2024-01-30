Virginia medical office building sold for $5.4M

Healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired a medical office building in Mechanicsville, Va., for $5.4 million, according to a Jan. 30 report from Richmond BizSense.

The 15,000-square-foot building is fully leased by Richmond Pediatric Associates and Richmond Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics.

The purchase is Flagship's first acquisition in the county, according to the report. It owns a handful of other properties in the state.

Flagship is also planning a new project up the road from its new acquisition. It is currently under contract to purchase a 7.5-acre assemblage of two undeveloped parcels with plans to build a two-story, 38,000-square-foot medical office building.