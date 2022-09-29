11 medical office buildings in 3 states up for sale

A&G Real Estate Partners is selling a portfolio of 11 medical office buildings located in three states.

The portfolio includes nine properties in New Jersey, one in Mount Kisco, N.Y., and one in Miramar, Fla., according to a Sept. 29 news release.

The New Jersey properties include two locations in Fair Lawn and one building per city in Oradell, Carlstadt, Hackensack, Jersey City, Glen Rock, Roseland and New Brunswick.

Prospective buyers can buy individual buildings or acquire all 11 properties. The current owner is a physician who is also open to joint ventures, according to the release.

The 310,290-square-foot portfolio's tenets include surgery centers, labs, business offices and dental practices. The average building size is about 27,000 square feet, according to the release.