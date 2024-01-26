Four ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss which procedures are migrating to ASCs.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Peter Bravos, MD. Chief Medical Officer of Sutter Health's Surgery Center Division (Yuba City, Calif.):

1. Total joint replacements: Advances in surgical techniques and anesthesia have made it possible to perform total joint replacement surgeries, such as hip and knee replacements, in ASCs.

2. Spine surgeries: Certain minimally invasive spine surgeries, such as discectomies and spinal fusions, are being performed in ASCs due to advancements in technology and techniques that allow for shorter recovery times and reduced hospital stays.

3. Robotic procedures: The use of robotic-assisted surgery is expanding in ASCs for various procedures, including urological, gynecological and general surgeries. Robotic systems offer precision and minimally invasive approaches that can benefit patients in an outpatient setting.

4. Cardiovascular procedures: Some cardiovascular procedures, such as certain types of catheterizations and interventions, are being performed in ASCs as technology and protocols continue to evolve, allowing for safer and more efficient outpatient care for select patients.

These shifts toward performing more complex procedures in ASCs are driven by advancements in surgical techniques, anesthesia, technology and a desire to provide more cost-effective care in outpatient settings when appropriate.

Grant Cook. CEO of National Surgery Consultants (Scottsdale, Ariz.): The majority of my cases are pain and spine in my centers. We are really seeing almost 90% or more of pain cases done in the ASC at this point. For spine, more and more cases are coming into the centers while adding 23-hour stay capabilities for the same monitoring of patients.

Ali Heidari, MD. Medical Director of Contour Aesthetic Surgery Center (Upland, Calif.): More laparoscopic and robotic GYN and general surgery. More uncomplicated spine procedures.

William Hightower. Executive Director of the Shelby Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center (Birmingham, Ala.): We are seeing more types of orthopedic cases and spine in our market. We are also seeing migration of more invasive GYN procedures.













