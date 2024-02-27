Where AI shines in healthcare

Artificial intelligence, and its usage in healthcare, has been a controversial topic over the last year. While some physicians are excited for its uses, others remain nervous.

Here are a few areas where AI has proven that it might improve healthcare:

Ophthalmology:

A February study found that ChatGPT-4 did as well or better than ophthalmologists in assessing 20 glaucoma and retinal disease patients. The study used a basic set of 20 questions about glaucoma and retina disease to test AI against 12 board-certified attending ophthalmologists and three senior trainees. AI outperformed the specialists in response to glaucoma diagnosis and management, according to the study. For retinal disease, AI matched humans in accuracy but exceeded them in completeness. Study results suggest that AI may be used effectively in treating ophthalmology patients.

Gastroenterology:

Several major health systems have added AI-assisted colonoscopy devices, such as Iterative Health's Skout and Medtronic's GI Genius, in the last two years. Computer-assisted colonoscopy methods could lead to a 55% decrease in the miss rate of adenomas.

Administrative burden:

As staffing continues to be an issue at all levels of healthcare, AI could potentially relieve some of that burden. "AI can streamline care by reducing physician administrative burden, improving diagnostic accuracy, eliminating redundancy and minimizing physician errors. The introduction of AI into electronic medical records will occur piecemeal, with often undetectable change. However, in the coming decade, such technology will be commonplace and come to be expected by physicians and other providers," Sean Moroze, MD, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Bay Orthopedics in Panama City, Fla., told Becker's. Additionally, AI can help physicians and staffers get rid of burdensome tasks that cause high levels of burnout. "It is also important to innovate with newer technologies related to artificial intelligence in order to get rid of excessive added activities — to do more with less," Shaibal Mazumdar, MD, a gastroenterologist at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, told Becker's.

Cardiology:

Cardiologists can use AI for remote patient monitoring, helping to treat patients with hypertension, cardiovascular disease and more. Artificial intelligence primary care company K Health recently entered into an agreement with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic to work with cardiologists to develop a cardiac clinical AI solution. K Health is looking to use its proprietary algorithms in AI-enhanced electrocardiography technology, risk assessments and remote patient monitoring, with the goal of helping physicians personalize treatment for patients with cardiac conditions including hypertension and high cholesterol.

Spine surgery:

Robert Masson, MD, recently became the first spine surgeon to bring Apple Vision Pro into the operating room. Dr. Masson used Apple's headset as a logistics and organizational tool for several minimally invasive spine surgeries using eXeX software. "The eXeX platform, enhanced by artificial intelligence, is designed not as a medical device but as an organizational and logistics tool," Dr. Masson said in a February press release. "It aims to streamline the management of tens of thousands of items, including equipment, tools, technologies, consumables, implants and surgical products. As the surgeon, it is invisible to me, except for the extreme calm, quiet and surreal effortlessness of the predictable, undistracted workflow of my team." Another surgeon predicts AI will be beneficial for spine surgeons when it comes to managing efficiency and safety. "Another significant driver of change in the spine device market is the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) into surgical workflows. These technologies hold immense potential to enhance the precision, efficiency, and safety of spine surgeries. From robotic-assisted navigation systems to AI-powered predictive analytics, surgeons will have access to powerful tools that streamline procedures and optimize patient care," Arya Shamie, MD, a spine surgeon at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, told Becker's.