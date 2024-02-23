Can AI diagnose patients better than ophthalmologists?

Artificial intelligence may outperform physicians when it comes to diagnosing and treating glaucoma, according to a Feb. 22 study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.

The study found that ChatGPT-4 did as well or better than ophthalmologists in assessing 20 glaucoma and retinal disease patients.

The study used a basic set of 20 questions about glaucoma and retina disease to test AI against 12 board-certified attending ophthalmologists and three senior trainees.

AI outperformed the specialists in response to glaucoma diagnosis and management, according to the study. For retinal disease, AI matched humans in accuracy but exceeded them in completeness.

"[AI] could serve as a reliable assistant to eye specialists by providing diagnostic support and potentially easing their workload, especially in complex cases or areas of high patient volume," Andy Huang, MD, lead researcher on the project and an ophthalmology resident at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York City, told UPI. "For patients, the integration of AI into mainstream ophthalmic practice could result in quicker access to expert advice, coupled with more informed decision-making to guide their treatment."