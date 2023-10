What RNs are paid in all 50 states

The average annual salary for registered nurses in the U.S. is $80,359, according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site, updated Sept. 11, compiles salary data from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.

Here is the average RN salary in all 50 states, in alphabetical order:

Alabama: $70,815

Alaska: $85,443

Arizona: $83,796

Arkansas: $67,838

California: $95,582

Colorado: $77,762

Connecticut: $82,133

Delaware: $95,083

Florida: $70,741

Georgia: $82,375

Hawaii: $86,915

Idaho: $82,586

Illinois: $80,687

Indiana: $83,824

Iowa: $82,579

Kansas: $73,579

Kentucky: $68,910

Louisiana: $71,221

Maine: $87,051

Maryland: $96,342

Massachusetts: $90,743

Michigan: $74,408

Minnesota: $85,418

Mississippi: $76,530

Missouri: $74,007

Montana: $80,394

Nebraska: $86,997

Nevada: $90,338

New Hampshire: $82,649

New Jersey: $87,761

New Mexico: $79,517

New York: $98,895

North Carolina: $68,569

North Dakota: $82,892

Ohio: $79,362

Oklahoma: $91,216

Oregon: $87,899

Pennsylvania: $82,737

Rhode Island: $83,025

South Carolina: $75,099

South Dakota: $82,954

Tennessee: $77,678

Texas: $85,397

Utah: $77,774

Vermont: $88,873

Virginia: $96,006

Washington: $103,701

West Virginia: $71,290

Wisconsin: $87,837

Wyoming: $84,485