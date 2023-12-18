What happened to physician staffing firms?

Physician staffing firms American Physician Partners and Envision both had a tough 2023.

In September, American Physician Partners voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

In July, the company transitioned all of its clients to other companies or insourced with the respective hospitals or health systems.

American Physician Partners provided emergency and hospital medicine management services to more than 150 hospitals and health system organizations in 18 states.

"APP filed for Chapter 11 after careful consideration and in consultation with management, advisors, and the board," a Sept. 18 news release from American Physician Partners said. "APP's management team has made an extraordinary effort to focus on patient care above all else and advocate for the valued team serving its patients and supporting clinicians, while navigating financial challenges and difficult market conditions. APP extends its deepest gratitude to its dedicated physicians, clinicians, employees, and partners who have been part of the company's journey."

In May, Envision announced its plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In October, Envision announced that its former ASC arm AmSurg will split from the company. AmSurg has since purchased all surgery centers held by Envision.

"I appreciate the collaboration with Envision leaders that has brought us to this point," AmSurg's former president and current CEO Jeff Snodgrass, said in an Oct. 11 news release. "We have built strong momentum as an organization that will propel our path to growth. I look forward to AmSurg's next chapter and am grateful for the efforts of our teams, centers and physician partners that drive our success."