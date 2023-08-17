Vanderbilt Health forms ambulatory surgery division

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health is forming an ambulatory surgery division within its ambulatory enterprise, which is currently responsible for 70 percent of Vanderbilt's annual surgical volume.

David Penson, MD, will serve as executive medical director of the new division, according to an Aug. 17 press release. Alex Jahangir, MD, will serve in an interim capacity, leading the division as vice president of ambulatory surgery and chief operating officer while he leads the search for a permanent COO. Chris Wilde will serve as the division's director of finance.

The new division leadership team will report to ambulatory enterprise leaders. An advisory committee will be formed to support the new division's leadership team, including several surgical department representatives, a representative of Vanderbilt Health Services and selected representatives of current perioperative services leadership.

"As we look to the future, it is important to establish a firm organizational foundation to accommodate the growth in ambulatory surgical volumes across our health system. The creation of this new division is a logical step as we continue to meet the needs of the patients we serve," C. Wright Pinson, MD, deputy chief executive officer and chief health system officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said in the release.