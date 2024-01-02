ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

US healthcare billionaire net worth surpasses $113B in 2024

At the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, Forbes updated its annual list of the richest people in the world, which includes 34 U.S. healthcare billionaires in 2024. 

While the world's top 10 richest people have a collective net worth of $1.47 trillion, U.S. healthcare billionaires trail that, with a collective net worth of $113.6 billion. 

Billionaires include heirs to the Stryker fortune, including Jon Stryker, Pat Stryker and Ronda Stryker; and physicians including Gary Michelson, MD, and Thomas Frist Jr., MD. 

In total, there are 2,640 real-time billionaires across the world in 2024. 

