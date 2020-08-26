Trump aims to put 'physicians back in charge of the healthcare system' in 2nd term

One of President Donald Trump's top priorities if elected to a second term will be to "put patients and physicians back in charge of the healthcare system," according to a statement from his campaign.

President Trump's campaign released the "Fight for You" campaign, which provided a blueprint for his second-term policies. The campaign noted Mr. Trump would give more details on each policy point while on the campaign trail in speeches and debates.



In addition to focusing on bringing physician leadership to the forefront of healthcare discussions, he also said key policies in his second term would include cutting prescription drug prices, ending surprise billing, lowering insurance premiums and making critical medicines and supplies available for healthcare workers during the pandemic.



He also plans to refill stockpiles of medical supplies depleted over the past few months in response to COVID-19 and develop a vaccine by the end of 2020.



