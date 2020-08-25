Orlando Health opens 3-OR ASC — 4 things to know

Rinehart Surgery Center, an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health, opened in Lake Mary, Fla.

Four things to know:

1. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the approximately 10,000-square-foot surgery center was held Aug. 13.

2. Rinehart Surgery Center opened on the first floor of the three-story, 60,000-square-foot Orlando Health Medical Pavilion-Lake Mary, which opened in early 2019.

3. The surgery center is equipped to handle outpatient orthopedic, gynecology, podiatry and retina services.

4. Rinehart Surgery Center features three operating rooms, as well as 12 preoperative and recovery beds.

