3 key purchasing tips for ASCs

ASC materials managers, purchasing managers and facility directors should engage in careful planning, negotiation and research when buying capital equipment, according to Vizient.

Danny Cisneros, a senior portfolio executive at Vizient, shared three purchasing tips for ASCs:



1. To understand the clinical need, discuss equipment and vendor preferences with physician assistants or surgical assistants before making a purchase.



2. Help prevent change orders, price quote changes and unexpected costs by limiting sales representatives' direct communication with surgeons.



3. Forge a strong relationship with a supplier that offers installation services and a negotiable deposit or financing option.

