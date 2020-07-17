Top 10 ASC articles this week — Elective surgery bans, outpatient rankings & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of July 13-17:

1. Another round of elective surgery suspensions: 5 updates for ASCs

2. Texas expands elective surgery ban to more than 100 counties

3. 'Newsweek' to rank the best ASCs in 25 states: 5 details

4. Mississippi delays elective medical procedures — 3 insights

5. Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

6. 5 statistics on elective surgery delays, losses

7. Former pain clinic exec sentenced to prison in $4M kickback scheme: 5 details

8. 17 new joint-venture ASCs in 2020

9. Envision shakes up leadership team — 4 insights

10. Gastroenterology compensation, debt & ownership: 5 statistics

More articles on surgery centers:

Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know

Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.