Mississippi delays elective medical procedures — 3 insights

The Mississippi Department of Health banned all non-urgent and elective procedures in hospitals and clinics across the state, Clarion Ledger reports.

Three things to know:

1. The ban began July 12 and will run through July 20, unless revoked by the department.

2. Procedures that require an overnight hospitalization or an elective medical admission that can be delayed are all banned, unless the patient has "an extensive and compelling reason."

3. Mississippi hospitals are running out of space due to a surge of COVID-19 patients. The five largest hospitals in the state have run out of ICU space, according to State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD. Hospitals have referred patients to other clinics in neighboring states.

"We are sending patients out of state all the time," said Dr. Dobbs. "Mississippi hospitals cannot take care of Mississippi patients."

