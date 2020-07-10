Former pain clinic exec sentenced to prison in $4M kickback scheme: 5 details

Former CEO of Gallatin, Tenn.-based Comprehensive Pain Specialists John Davis was sentenced to prison for his role in a $4 million Medicare kickback scheme.

Five things to know:

1. Mr. Davis was sentenced to 42 months in prison and one year of supervised release for participating in the scheme. He is also required to forfeit $770,036.

2. In 2019, Mr. Davis was convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and seven counts of violating the Anti-Kickback Statute.

3. While Mr. Davis was CEO of the pain group, he arranged for durable medical equipment referrals to co-conspirator Brenda Montgomery and her company CCCM Medical in exchange for kickbacks. He received $770,000 in kickback payments disguised as payments to a company he had registered in his wife's name.

4. Mr. Davis and Ms. Montgomery received $2.9 million in improper payment from Medicare. Mr. Davis then used the funds to pay bonuses to CPS providers that ordered DME from CCC Medical.

5. Ms. Montgomery pleaded guilty to the scheme on Jan. 7, 2019 and is serving a 42-month prison sentence.

