'Newsweek' to rank the best ASCs in 25 states: 5 details

Newsweek is partnering with global research firm Statista to rank the country's best ASCs.



Five things to know:

1. To identify the 400 best ASCs in the 25 states with the highest numbers of these facilities, Newsweek and Statista will evaluate ASC performance data and conduct surveys of nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators in the ASCs.

2. Each ASC will also be evaluated on its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

3. ASCs will be ranked for the following 25 states: California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Washington, Minnesota, Arizona, Mississippi, New York, South Carolina, Indiana, Kansas and Tennessee.

4. Newsweek plans to publish the ranking online and in print by the end of 2020.

5. Newsweek is launching the analysis to help "readers make choices when they seek care for themselves or loved ones," according to a notice signed by Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. Bain & Co. research shows ASCs accounted for more than half of all outpatient surgeries in 2017.

Click here to participate in the survey.

