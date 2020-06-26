Gastroenterology compensation, debt & ownership: 5 statistics
Gastroenterologists are more likely than other specialists to have a net worth of under $500,000, but they're least likely to still be paying off school loans, according to Medscape's Physician Debt & Net Worth Report 2020.
Medscape surveyed 17,461 member physicians in more than 30 specialties from Oct. 4, 2019 to Feb. 10. Gastroenterologists represented 2 percent of respondents.
Five statistics on compensation, debt and ownership among gastroenterologists:
1. Net worth over $5 million: 16 percent
2. Net worth under $500,000: 18 percent
3. Still paying off school loans: 14 percent
4. Home over 5,000 square feet: 17 percent
5. Mortgage is over $500,000: 18 percent
